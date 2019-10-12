ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Citing budget shortfalls and lack of funding, the Loop Trolley may be forced to halt operations in November.
In a statement, officials with the Loop Trolley said they have not received funding from the St. Louis County Transit Fund to keep the trolley operating through the remainder of 2019 and 2020. The company said they requested $200,000 for 2019 and $500,000 for 2020.
"The Loop Trolley Company will be forced to stop as soon as Nov. 15 if it does not receive funding help. To make up for these budget shortfalls, we are beginning to reduce service starting next week," the company said.
The company's board president John S. Meyer Jr. released the following statement:
This decision was not made lightly. While the idea of the Loop Trolley was ambitious and has not been without its challenges, it is here. The cars are refurbished and the track is ready. St. Louis was one of five cities to win funding for a streetcar. The Loop Trolley has yet to operate at its full potential as we are still on the waiting to rollout our third car and operate seven days a week. Funding from St. Louis County was give us that chance. It would allow us to reach our full capacity, and put us on track to deliver the service and achieve the goals we originally planned for.
On behalf of the Loop Trolley Company’s staff, board of directors and supporters, it has been a true joy seeing streetcars come back to life St. Louis, hearing the stories and seeing the smiles of our passengers. Thank you for your support, encouragement and enthusiasm for transit in our communities.
