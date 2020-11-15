ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Some elective procedures and surgeries scheduled at BJC hospitals will be postponed eight weeks due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the hospital system announced Sunday morning.
The new policy goes into effect in Monday. It comes days after BJC announced it was pausing certain elective procedures for a few weeks, but the new announcement extends the delay to eight weeks.
It was also announced two days after Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force implored Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to put in place a mask mandate and take other steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, warning that hospitals are running out of beds, and staff is being overtaxed.
Other local hospital systems are also considering postponing elective surgeries.
Below is a statement from BJC:
As COVID-19 cases continue their dramatic climb in our region, it is essential we take additional steps to prepare our hospitals and assist our caregivers in delivering the best care possible for our patients and their families. After careful review of the current trends and projected hospitalizations, BJC HealthCare will postpone elective procedures and surgeries that can safely be postponed for at least eight weeks at all our 15 hospitals and ambulatory settings starting Monday, November 16.
