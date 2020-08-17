ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two festivals that are put on by Schlafly Bottleworks will be different this year due to COVID-19.
Art Outside will be held virtually on Labor Day weekend, and will be supporting 40 local artists. Another festival, HOP in the City, will be held on September 19.
HOP in the City is usually a showcase for Schlafly’s variety of beers. This year, participants can taste the different beers with a home mixed case for $85. A case can be picked up at Schlafly Taproom on Locust.
You can reserve an at-home case by clicking here and shop Art Outside by clicking here.
