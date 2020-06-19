(KMOV.com) - Missouri's primary election is six weeks from Tuesday, the first day you can request an absentee ballot.
Anyone who has contracted COVID-19 or is high-risk can vote absentee, which includes anyone over the age of 65. Even if you will not be out of town on Election Day, you can vote absentee this year, but those not at risk for COVID-19 must get their absentee ballot notarized.
You can apply with your local election authority for an absentee ballot. Primary day is August 4.
