ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two senators from both sides of the aisle, and both sides of the river, were in the St. Louis area Wednesday.
Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth and Missouri Republican Roy Blunt spoke on their feelings on the impeachment inquiry.
"I would still anticipate a largely partisan exercise in the House. I believe they've reached a conclusion that majority of their members have reached a conclusion to move forward on impeachment no matter where the facts lead,” said Blunt.
“We're just encouraging protection for the whistleblower first and foremost, and we're encouraging openness,” said Duckworth. “The American people deserve transparency. They deserve to know what's happening in their government."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has already said if the House goes through with impeachment, the Senate will have no choice but to hold a trial.
