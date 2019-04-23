MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Crews in Maryland Heights rescued 10 ducklings.
The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District said the ducks were found in the storm water pipes while the mom was close by.
After they were rescued, the mom and babies swarmed off on the pond near the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.