Maryland Heights duck rescue

A member of crew 4415 handing a rescued duckling off to a co-worker. 

 Maryland Heights Fire Protection District

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Crews in Maryland Heights rescued 10 ducklings.

The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District said the ducks were found in the storm water pipes while the mom was close by.

After they were rescued, the mom and babies swarmed off on the pond near the scene.  

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.