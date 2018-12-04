ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) --About 90 minutes northeast of St. Louis lies the most tornado damage in Taylorville, Illinois.
Reports show 20 people were injured ad hundreds of buildings destroyed.
In Havana, Illinois, just north of Springfield, some duck hunters were caught in the storm. They were not hurt.
The National Weather Service says at least 23 tornadoes touched down in Illinois on Saturday. This is the largest amount ever for December.
