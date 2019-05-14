ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- National brand Drybar is set to open its first Missouri location in St. Louis Thursday.
1,200 square-foot loaction, at 1580 Lindbergh Boulevard, will open its doors at 7 a.m. and feature nine styling chairs.
Drybar offers styling services, such as blowouts, for customers between hair cuts and coloring appointments.
As with all Drybar locations, visitors will have the option of ordering wine, champagne, tea, coffee and sweet treats.
The company said they chose St. Louis for their new location because they view the city as a Midwest cultural epicenter.
“This is the first Drybar in the state of Missouri and St. Louis was chosen as the location because it has evolved to become a culture and trend epicenter in the Midwest,” said Maria Boschetti, senior director of brand marketing for Drybar. “With the city’s large urban and suburban populations, its genuine support of locally-run businesses, and its commitment to fashion, festivities, and fun, we knew St. Louis would embrace the Drybar experience.”
