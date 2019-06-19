OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) -- The cabin of a Dallas-bound plane burst into applause as a man was taken into custody Tuesday.
32-year-old Brandon Cordell Ganus was escorted off the aircraft after becoming aggressive with the passengers and crew, hitting one of them.
According to the police report, once the plane coming from Pittsburgh landed in Oklahoma City, officers made their way onboard and Ganus was, "bellowing an obscenity-laden tirade that could be heard throughout the plane."
He allegedly had, "red watery eyes and slurred speech"
One of the officers writing in the report said the smell of alcohol was, "so overpowering that I easily detected it long before I reached him."
"Passengers restrained him, along with the crew,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight with OKCPD. “They used a zip tie one of his hands and duct tape on the other to try to keep his hands secure so that he was not able to hit anybody else."
Once they got him off the plane, Ganus continued to demand answers for why he was being arrested, despite officers repeatedly explaining it to him.
Ganus threatened the officers' families, saying things like, "I am going to make sure they don't exist for the rest of their f****** lives."
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.