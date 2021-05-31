MILWAUKEE, WI (WISN/CNN) – A drunken man broke into a home that was filled with out-of-town sheriff’s deputies who were in Milwaukee for training.
The Montana officers were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training but never expected a crime to happen in their rental home. When the deputies saw the door open and realized there was an intruder, they went upstairs, where they found a 19-year-old asleep.
“This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin loaded with cops. he woke up in handcuffs,” Deputy Charles Pesola said. The deputies posted about the incident on TikTok in a vide seen by tens of thousands of people.
Pesola added that lucky for the man, the people inside the home were cops.
“What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid or my wife? I mean, it could have been a different morning, right? So, wrong place, wrong time [but] lucky place, lucky time, that there’s dudes that actually know how to handle that,” he said.
Pesola recalled the man had no idea where he was or where he came from. Pesola said he turned the incident into a TikTok video because he’s trying to show the community a different side of the badge and that cops are real people.
“Cops have a hard time right now, and when they can see we’re still having fun and still real people and we’re good, it’s a good thing,” he said.
The intruder wasn’t cited or charged. Police said he was intoxicated and stumbled into the wrong home.
“He made a mistake. It’s OK. We’re gonna get over it, and at the end of the day, we can smile about it,” Deputy Matt Vander Ark said.
Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.
