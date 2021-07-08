VILLA RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Franklin County man is accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home and throwing food from a grill another person in Villa Ridge.
On July 3, a woman called deputies to report a drunk neighbor came into her home in the 200 block of Arborview Drive thinking it was his. When the 53-year-old tried to get the neighbor, identified by authorities as Joseph James Carter, to leave her house, he reportedly pushed her to the ground twice. She suffered a minor knee injury and pain to her hip because of the assault, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
A second victim told deputies that Carter, 55, hit him with food he threw from a grill. The victim’s shirt was stained from the thrown food and he had visible injuries consistent with burn marks from hot food, officials said. Witnesses on the scene reportedly confirmed the account of what happened.
Carter was arrested and taken for a medical examination due to his intoxication level, which Franklin County officials said is standard procedure to determine if a person is fit for confinement. While being escorted into a local hospital, Carter allegedly pushed and kicked two deputies. Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said Carter also threatened to kill law enforcement and the victims once he was released from custody. Carter was eventually deemed fit for confinement and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center.
Carter was charged with two counts of felony assault third degree, assault fourth degree-special victim, and harassment. His cash-only bond was set at $10,000.
