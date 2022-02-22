ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Drug treatment advocates in Missouri are hoping a recent false story about the federal government funding crack pipes doesn't hurt the momentum addiction and mental health programs have been gaining over the past few years.
Earlier this month, a conservative outlet, the Washington Free Beacon published a fake story claiming the Biden Administration is funding the use of crack pipes under $30 million allocated for harm reduction programs under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Biden Administration denied the claim, citing funds will go to clean supplies like syringes to prevent drug overdoses and diseases like HIV.
Roughly 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2021, according to the CDC.
"A very politically biased news source took that safe smoking supply section, turned it into crack pipes, and that is nowhere in the grant and nor it ever was," said Chad Sabora, Executive director of Mo Network, a nonprofit drug treatment center based in St. Louis.
Sabora has long advocated for safe drug use in order to attract users into treatment centers. In Missouri, it's illegal for treatment centers to hand clean syringes for drug use.
"Giving someone paraphernalia, knowing they're going to use drugs could be-- is considered a crime," Sabora said.
Dozens of other states allow treatment centers to hand out clean syringes. Bills allowing needle access programs have been proposed before in Missouri. 2021's bill received bipartisan support, but didn't make it out of the state senate last year. It's back up for consideration this session.
