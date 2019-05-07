ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who was caught last year with $900,000 has been sentenced to seven years in prison for federal drug conspiracy, and he had to give up the money.
In fact, 38-year-old Quentarus Smith was ordered to surrender another $200,000 found in a bank account. Smith was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Federal prosecutors say Smith was involved in a drug ring that brought cocaine and marijuana from Los Angeles and Florida to St. Louis. Smith was captured with the cash in September.
