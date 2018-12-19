ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man followed a group of men to buy drugs and ended up getting robbed by them, police said.
Police said the victim met the men in Illinois and followed them to an unknown address in North St. Louis to purchase narcotics. He then changed his mind and left the residence.
Police said while the victim was walking to his car, the suspect that was with him in the residence appeared with a firearm. The suspect robbed the victim of his wallet and cell phone, police said.
The victim was unable to give an exact address.
The investigation is ongoing.
