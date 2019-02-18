ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are investigating after a 21-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy drugs on the MetroLink train Sunday afternoon.
Just past 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the Forest Park - DeBaliviere station where a 21-year-old man said he was robbed. The victim admitted to police he tried to buy drugs from a man, believed to be between the ages of 20 to 27.
During the drug sell, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's money.
The suspect then fled on foot after exiting the train at the Forest Park station.
No one was injured, police say.
Detectives are still investigating the robbery. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
