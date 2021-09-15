RICHMOND-PETERSBURG, VA (WTVR/CNN) – Authorities in Virginia say a drug-carrying drone bound for a prison missed its mark and landed outside of a school.
The package was meant to drop inside the walls of the Lawrenceville Correction Center, which is operated by a private company named The GEO Group.
"It was intended delivery for the Prison, that has happened many times and obviously this one failed and we don't know why,” said Sheriff Brian Roberts, Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff said a witness reported seeing the drone in a parking lot at Brunswick Academy, a private school within sight of the prison. Moments later, a car sped in and someone grabbed the drone, but left the package behind. Investigators said the package contained marijuana, tobacco, cellphones and a USB-C to lightning converter.
