ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 37-year-old driver was injured after falling asleep while driving on I-255 in south St. Louis County Sunday morning, police said.
Just before 5 a.m., a Hillsboro man was driving a tanker truck on westbound Interstate 255 just east of Telegraph when he fell sleep. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the truck crashed into the median wall before overturning.
The driver was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. All lanes were reopened before 9 a.m.
