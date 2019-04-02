ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two St. Louis-area families recently filed wrongful death lawsuits over separate drowning incidents at the Offsets Recreation area in July 2018.
Joseph and Melissa Duffell are suing the popular swimming area and its owners, Gary and Rebecca Henson, over the drowning death of their son, Cole Duffell on July 4, 2018.
According to the lawsuit, Duffell jumped off a 20-foot bluff but sunk below the surface and never came up. The lawsuit claims there was no effort by employees to save him and claims employees have neither the training nor the equipment to rescue drowning swimmers.
The second lawsuit was filed by Tara Jones and Michael Ewing on behalf of their 21-year old son, Savion Livingston, who drowned at the Offsets nine days later.
Their lawsuit claims Savion encountered a drop off into deep water while walking to a dock, and despite yelling for help, no employees attempted to rescue him. The lawsuit alleges that “carelessness and negligence caused Savion Livingston’s injuries and death.”
News 4 contacted an attorney for the Hensons to ask about the lawsuit but so far have received no response. However, in court filings, the owners have denied all allegations.
Both lawsuits are seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
Last year, the Missouri Attorney General’s office also filed a lawsuit against the business and its owners. That suit seeks to have the business declared a nuisance and closed until sufficient safety measures are taken. The suit is scheduled to go to trial on May 15 in Farmington.
