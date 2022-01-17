Drop in demand for COVID-19 testing in St. Louis area seen as good sign

(KMOV.com) - Large COVID-19 testing sites that opened during the surge in Omicron variant cases saw such high demand that some people waited in line for 4 to 5 hours. This week, lines are much shorter, and that might signal a new trend.
Jennifer Jost went to The Pageant to get tested because she didn't want to risk passing the virus to any of her clients.
"Took me longer to drive here than it did to get it done," she said.
Peggy Billo had avoided getting tested at the state-run test site at the IBEW Local #1 parking lot because the lines were so long. Two weeks ago, people waited up to 4 hours and last Monday, the wait was around 105 minutes; but there was no waiting today.
"I mean, there's no line. So, I don't get it," she said.
It's possible some thought testing sites would be closed for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and that's why lines were so short at testing sites. But a spokesperson for the St. Louis Area Pandemic Task Force told News 4 that it appears there's a drop in demand for testing and that's a good sign that we're trending in the right direction.
Larry Shadwick and his wife drove to a state-operated testing site at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
"With them being closed the last couple of days, I figured they'd be a lot more crowded," he said.
It may be too soon for the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to reflect the trend. New hospital admissions went down Monday from 216 to 145. But the number of hospitalized patients who tested positive jumped from 1,377 to 1,444, an all-time high.
The spokesperson for the task force said although we may be trending in the right direction, we still have far to go and people still need to be vaccinated and wear a mask.
