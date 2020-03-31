ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cherry blossoms are in peak bloom right now at the Missouri Botanical Garden, and while it remains closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 the garden released drone video so you can enjoy the view.
The Missouri Botanical Garden has more than 150 cherry trees of more than 30 different species, cultivars and hybrids. Among those trees includes the popular yoshino cherry, weeping Higan cherry, the double-flowered Kanzan cherry, and cherry plum. Those can all be found throughout the Japanese Garden.
The garden says 20 of the 50 or more yoshino cherry trees can trace their lineage back to trees in Washington, D.C.
The Missouri Botanical Garden will also live stream the Japanese Garden Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. You can find that video and other virtual tours on the garden’s Facebook page.
You can watch drone video of the weeping Higan cherry bloom below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.