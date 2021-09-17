SANTA ANA, Cali. (KCBS/CBS Newspath) --- A bizarre drug delivery inside of an Orange County jail courtyard happened when drugs were dropped off by a drone.
“There was meth, heroin, Xanax and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” explained Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
The Orange County District Attorney said 41-year-old Chey Smart stood somewhere outside of the jail and controlled the drone. The drugs were dropped on Sunday and the drone went undetected until Tuesday.
“An inmate worker actually found the drone in the outdoor area and notified deputies it was located there in the ground,” Sgt. Anderson said.
Detectives said the suspect’s acquaintance, 30-year-old Megan Donovan, used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the drop-off. Donovan is serving time in Theo Lacy Jail for a similar crime.
Detectives were able to connect the suspect to the drone. Smart was arrested inside a Costa Mesa apartment he rented under a stolen identity. During the arrest, detectives found assault weapons, drugs, paraphernalia, evidence of identity theft and the remote to the drone.
