ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – People heading into St. Louis can now be guaranteed a parking spot by reserving one ahead of time.
People who download the ParkLouie app can go to the “Reserve” section and select a specific venue to see upcoming events. The app will then show available parking options nearby and allow people to book a reservation to park.
When arriving at the parking location, a mobile pass on the phone will allow drivers to access to reserved space.
Click here to learn more about ParkLouie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.