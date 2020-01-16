ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three shootings on I-270 in North County in the span of a month have drivers concerned for their safety.
In mid-December, three suspects shot and killed a man on I-270 near Lindbergh. A 19-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested. A third suspect is still at-large.
Just days later, three people were hurt on the same stretch of I-270 when a gunman opened fire, police said. Officers said the shooting appears to be random. The victims didn't recognize the suspected car or realize there was anything happening until they were hit by bullets.
Wednesday night, a man driving eastbound on the highway was shot near Lilac.
“More patrols, that would help a lot,” one driver said.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said they do not plan to add more troopers but are adamant about being visible.
Some drivers told News 4 even if more patrols were added, it probably would not do anything to stop the shooters.
