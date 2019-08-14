ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Drivers who use Mexico Road in St. Peters will encounter lane closures next week.
Starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 19, the lanes closest to the center islands east of St. Peters Centre Boulevard will be closed in each direction daily until 3 p.m. The closure means only one lane in each direction will be open to traffic.
The closures are expected to last until Friday, Aug. 23, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to expect delays and consider alternate routes to avoid possible congestion.
