Drivers urged to stay home Thursday as crews continue working 12-hour shifts to clear roads

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Road crews continue working as a second wave of heavy snow falls across the area.
Thursday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation held a press conference to address current road conditions. Snow began falling once again in the area overnight.
District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said roads remained covered by snow even though crews have been out working around-the-clock. Crews have been working 12 hour shifts throughout the day and night, but when the roads become clear the wind will blow it across the highway.
As with the first wave of the winter storm, officials are urging people to avoid hitting the roads unless it is necessary.
“If you don’t have to get out, don’t get out. If you do have to leave, be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going,” said Corporal Dallas Thompson. He also encouraged those who need assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to call 911 or use *55 from a cell phone.
MoDOT has over 1,500 trucks plowing across the state. Officials said this is going to be a multi-day event and people should stay home and avoid getting on the road.
“If you can stay home [Thursday] that would be best. We were very fortunate yesterday, there was a light rush hour, a light day in traffic, many of those incidents were quickly cleared yesterday so that was a big deal,” Becker said. “We really appreciate those folks who were able to stay home and could yesterday, if we could that do again today because this storm is going to last most of the day today.”
There was a break in the snowfall later in the day Wednesday and through the night which allowed crews to clear the roads.
“It was actually a little disheartening when I got back out on the road this morning,” said Joseph Monroe, operating engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation. “We were actually in pretty good shape about 8 o’clock last night, at about 2:30 or 3 snow really started picking up and it’s an exceptionally fine, powdery snow and if you get off the beaten path it’s blowing around.”
Monroe told News 4 “straight salt” on the roadways doesn’t work when temperatures are too low. Road crews do combine the salt with an additive to help but it could also hurt later when the snow stops. He stressed that even on Friday drivers could experience issues.
Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to 341 calls for service, with 178 of them being stranded motorists and 99 were crashes. Four of those crashes had injuries.
"We hit Lake St. Louis Blvd., and several tractor trailers got stuck trying to climb that hill," Thompson said Wednesday.
"This is going to be big, long event and there’s going to be a lot going on. This is an all hands on deck event for us," Bob said. "We’ll have everybody who is available in plowing and treating and doing what we need to do to keep these roads safe. But just to reinforce that, those roads are going to get slick. It is going to take us longer to get around, especially in big storm events like this. So we need everybody’s help on that. Stay home when you can, stay off the road.”
In addition to staying home, officials are asking people to park in driveways to give plow crews room to clear the roads.
“Crews will be focused on working the interstates and major routes through the storm, so smaller roads may not be touched for up to a couple of days,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “With bitter cold temperatures forecast on the back end of the storm, it will make clearing the roads a slow process through the end of the week and into this weekend.”
In addition, road crews are doing everything they can to get snow routes ready. A list of St. Louis’ 450 linear miles of snow routes can be found here. Residents are urged to avoid parking on those routes because cars will get plowed in.
If someone must park on a snow route, it is advised the vehicle be no more than 12 inches from the curb. Cars that are parked more than that interfere with traffic flow and will be towed.
The City of Creve Coeur wants residents to avoid parking on the street if at all possible because plows are forced to maneuver around vehicles parked in the street and could end up pushing more snow in front of driveways.
Check MoDOT's traveler's map at this link for road conditions.
