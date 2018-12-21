(KMOV.com) - Drivers around country are seeing lower gas prices as Christmas approaches.
Missouri currently has some of the lowest in the country. On average, Missouri drivers pay $1.94 per gallon, 30 cents cheaper than average price in Missouri last year.
The average for a gallon of gas in Illinois around $2.28.
The nationwide average is $2.35.
