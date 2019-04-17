ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - It’s a turn that drivers say doesn’t surprise them during the day but by night, they say the turn is causing concerns.
"It's harder at night than it is in the day," one driver said.
Drivers and pedestrians say it is a safety concern when drivers are turning onto DeBaliviere Avenue off Forest Park Parkway.
They tell News 4 because of the lack of warning signs, drivers are turning into the lane meant for the Delmar Loop Trolley.
Once in the lane, some drivers continue to ride the lane out, while others attempt to jump the concrete divider that separates the traffic lanes from the trolley lane.
The St. Louis Streets Department says there have been complaints, and they’ve put signs and determent poles in place.
The city says if you have a traffic issue, call 314-647-3111.
