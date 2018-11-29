NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Robert Cotton and other drivers who have to turn down Clinton Ave off of North Broadway say it’s a constant daily dodge of an exposed manhole.
"I've reported it to the city numerous times," said Cotton.
For months, drivers say the hole is often exposed by trucks who shift the plate when driving over the covering. The city says private contractors have placed unsecured plate covers over the manhole.
“If it snows, you're not going to see it and you can tear up your vehicle here at nighttime," said Cotton.
The City of St. Louis says AT&T owns the manhole. They say they’ve tried contacting them several times, requesting their contractors use a more stable cover. But the city says that hasn’t happened.
After News 4 made phone calls, AT&T said it plans on sending out a subcontractor to repair the hole on Friday.
City leaders also say they’re having issues getting the owner of a parking lot near 20th Street and Pine Street to fix a sinkhole.
It was several feet deep until city workers filled it up with rocks. But now the city says they’ve noticed the rocks are settling.
The city says they think a sewer line is causing the sinkhole.
