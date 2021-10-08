VALLES MINES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were injured after a school bus crashed in southern Jefferson County Friday morning.
A school bus and another vehicle crashed into one another around 6:45 a.m. at Highway 67 and Highway JJ in Valles Mines. Six students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Originally first responders told News 4 no students were injured, but later said three were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 the drivers of both vehicles were injured in the crash. The severity of their injuries is not currently known.
