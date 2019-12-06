FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Drivers in north St. Louis County we're stopped on the road for quite the surprise on Friday.
Florissant Police officers were patrolling as usual, but instead of handing out tickets, they handed out hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
It's called a 'Summons of Joy' and it's the fifth year the department has taken part in the holiday season tradition.
The money for the gift cards was raised by area churches who donated nearly $4,000 to the cause bringing police and the community together.
