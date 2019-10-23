CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Free flowers were handed out in Chesterfield Wednesday morning just to make people's day a little better.
“Petal it Forward” is designed to brighten everyone’s day. Wednesday morning, the group handed out two bouquets per driver: one for themselves and the other to give someone.
Volunteers handed out hundreds of flowers at the corner of Baxter and Chesterfield Airport Road around 7 a.m. free of charge.
