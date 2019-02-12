ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The driver of an SUV is safe after the vehicle plunged into water at Fairground Park Tuesday morning.
The vehicle was seen with water up to its windows before 6 a.m. About an hour later, crews were able to pull the SUV out of the water.
St. Louis Fire Department officials told News 4 the driver of the SUV was not hurt during the incident. She told fire crews her breaks went out, which is how her vehicle ended up in the lake.
