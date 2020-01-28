CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A driver is thanking police officers after they helped him when his car suddenly stalled on I-170 in Clayton.
David Rathjen was in the thick of southbound traffic on I-170 near Forest Park Parkway during the lunch hour rush when his truck’s fuel pump failed, bringing his truck to a direct stop. He was heading back to work at the time.
He quickly put on his car’s flashers and dialed 911 as passing cars slammed on their brakes.
“What's running through my mind is seeing officers killed on the side of the highway when they're helping people out, I didn't even want to put an officer in that position,” said Rathjen.
Rathjen started recording as Officer Toph Hartman was forced to stand just inches from cars speeding by.
The two shook hands before a squad car driven by Officer Ryan Riley pushed Rathjen off the highway down an off-ramp and to a nearby neighborhood while Rathjen narrated his journey to safety.
“I've got a truck pushing me, and this nice Clayton officer is right there and is pushing me to Brentwood, because I was in the highway, this is nuts,” Rathjen said.
Corporal Jenny Schwartz praised the officers saying they deal with dangerous predicaments every day.
“They showed us a great example of doing their job and doing it well,” Schwartz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.