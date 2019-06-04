ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews were called to the scene near River Des Peres after receiving a report of a car in the water.
According to police, a driver in his mid 20s lost control of his car around 7:20 a.m. near River Des Peres near Lansdowne Bridge and struck a lamp post before crashing into the water.
Skyzoom4 was over the scene and spotted debris from the car and tire tracks near the river.
The driver swam to safety before the car was completely submerged underwater. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Officials said they will remove the car when the water goes down but do not have a timeframe on when it will happen.
