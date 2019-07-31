LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has struck and killed a bicyclist who was riding along a southern Missouri highway after nightfall.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday about a ½ mile (8.05 kilometers) east of Lebanon.
The patrol says the 18-year-old driver was unable to see 47-year-old Ronnie Miller because it was dark. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.