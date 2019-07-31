Ambulance Generic

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has struck and killed a bicyclist who was riding along a southern Missouri highway after nightfall.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday about a ½ mile (8.05 kilometers) east of Lebanon.

The patrol says the 18-year-old driver was unable to see 47-year-old Ronnie Miller because it was dark. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

