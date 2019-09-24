FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A driver is being sought by police after a stolen vehicle was found abandoned in north St. Louis County overnight.
Officers originally tried to stop the driver of the car for driving without headlights, but the driver took off and eventually drove into the front yard of a home on Teston Drive in Ferguson around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. After crashing into the yard, the driver ran from the vehicle.
Officers attempted to find the driver but were reportedly unsuccessful.
Police said the vehicle was originally stolen out of Valley Park.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.