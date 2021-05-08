HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the Hazelwood Police Department are searching for a driver who hit two police cars Friday night.
Just before 8:30 p.m., police were called to the Discount Cigarette and Tobacco store in the 6900 block of North Hanley for a suspicious car. The driver or someone inside the car was allegedly wanted for armed robbery. When two Hazelwood police cars pulled up to store, a driver in a Gray Ford Fusion sped off the parking lot. The driver rammed into both cars while trying to escape.
The Fusion windows are heavily tinted. Investigators said the Fusion had a Missouri temporary registration tag with the first two digits of "07" on the back of the car.
Anyone with information should call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000 ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.