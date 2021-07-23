ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the driver of an ice cream truck that caused damaged in Dogtown Wednesday.
Police told News 4 an ice cream truck reportedly hit a fence and garage while driving through an alley in the 1500 block of Gregg. An ice cream truck was later found abandoned near Tamm and West Park.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incidents or who may have been behind the wheel of the truck to contact the 2nd District Detective Bureau at 314-444-0100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.