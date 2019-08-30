SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A driver is being sought after a vehicle crashed into a Spanish Lake home overnight.
News 4 spoke with the resident of the home in the 1700 block of Chiquita Terrace who said the vehicle hit the home before 4 a.m. Friday. The driver was gone before she could get downstairs.
Neighbors told the homeowner they saw what appeared to be a black SUV hitting the home.
No one was injured in the incident.
