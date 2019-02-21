NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Rescue efforts are underway after a car crashed into a home in Vinita Park early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 8300 block of Page Ave near North & South, around 6:15 a.m. 

It is unknown if any injuries were reported or the number of passengers inside the car. 

Moments later, News 4 crews on scene watched several cars spin out on a nearby icy road close to the accident. 

One driver of a red Honda slammed into the back of a flatbed tow truck, just inches away from the home. The tow truck driver was transported to a local hospital, according to News 4 crews on scene. 

No additional information has been released. 

