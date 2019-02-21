NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Rescue efforts are underway after a car crashed into a home in Vinita Park early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a home in the 8300 block of Page Ave near North & South, around 6:15 a.m.
It is unknown if any injuries were reported or the number of passengers inside the car.
Moments later, News 4 crews on scene watched several cars spin out on a nearby icy road close to the accident.
Chaotic scene at intersection of Page & North and South in North St Louis County. Three cars slide on ice east of intersection. One hits building (all ok),one slams into tow truck(driver transported) and one able to keep control of car &head to work. #n4tm Rt lane of Page closed pic.twitter.com/5IQsSuAzcc— Mark Griffin (@mgriffin_kmov) February 21, 2019
One driver of a red Honda slammed into the back of a flatbed tow truck, just inches away from the home. The tow truck driver was transported to a local hospital, according to News 4 crews on scene.
No additional information has been released.
