ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man sitting in his car at a red light was kidnapped and robbed by a gun-wielding man, St. Louis police said.
The incident happened after midnight Thursday morning, as the 30-year-old driver was in his car at the intersection of Hall and Thatcher. Police said the suspect went up to the driver's side window, displayed a knife and said he had a gun. The suspect entered the car, ordered the man to drive and then robbed him of cash when the driver crashed into a parked vehicle.
The suspect then ran from the scene, and has not yet been located. No other information was made available.
