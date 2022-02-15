Driver shot while delivering newspapers in Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A newspaper delivery driver was grazed by a bullet during a carjacking attempt in Creve Coeur early Tuesday morning.
Police said two men approached the delivery driver while he was waiting at the stop light at Ladue Road and Lindbergh Blvd. The driver then took off as the suspects got closer.
Investigators tell News 4 the suspects opened fire, hitting the employee's car multiple times. The delivery driver was grazed by a bullet but refused to go the hospital. He drove to University City before calling police.
News 4 reached out to the St. Louis News Distribution Services for a comment. "We are thankful that our contractor appears to have suffered only minor injuries,” said Adam Cross, general manager of St. Louis News Distribution Services. “We are hopeful the police will find those involved and we are grateful for their efforts.”
Officers shut down Ladue Road for hours, but the road has since reopened.
