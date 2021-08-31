GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Granite City School District will not provide bus service to certain students for the remainder of the week.
From Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 the district will only provide transportation for all K-4th students and K-12 Special Education door-to-door students. On those days, all 5th through 12th grade students without transportation to school will be granted an excused absence and be able to make up all work.
The decision from the district comes in light of a severe bus driver shortage. School officials said they are working with Illinois Central, their contracted bus company, to re-evaluate routes and consider solutions that allow all students to be transported to school.
