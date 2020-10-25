WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some students in the Wentzville School District won't be able to get a bus ride Monday as the school struggles with a driver shortage due to COVID-19.
Officials with the district said the schools reached "critical levels with regard to driver absences directly related to COVID that will significantly impede our ability to transport students to school."
The school won't be able to cover 16 of its 145 routes Monday as a result of the shortage. Parents affected will be contacted.
Officials said the district raised the hourly par for drivers and are actively recruiting new drivers. The school is also educating their staff on how to keep themselves and others safe during the pandemic.
"We understand this presents many challenges for parents and we want to assure you that we will continue to work to fill these gaps and provide a long-term plan to ensure we can provide transportation for all students who need it," the district wrote on Facebook.
