ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 2-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis City while inside a car early Friday morning.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the girl was in a car with a 32-year-old man near Belt and Natural bridge when the trailer the man was towing hit a white van around 6:30 a.m.
The man then pulled on the side of the road and got out of his car near Ashland and Clara when the driver of the white van starting firing shots at the 32-year-old.
The man then got back in his car and left the area on Interstate 70 when he realized the 2-year-old was hit and shot in the arm and leg.
The girl was taken to hospital in stable condition.
No other information was released.
