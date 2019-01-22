NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Drivers say they’ve hit repeated dead ends after multiple phone calls to the City of St. Louis and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) over a three-foot wide hole near the intersection of Carrie and N. Broadway.
“It’s too busy down here for them not to fix it,” said pedestrian Reida Thornton.
The City of St. Louis’ Street Department told News 4 they haven’t fixed the hole yet because they are investigating who owns it.
MoDOT paved around the hole while doing construction on the intersection earlier this year but says it’s not their responsibility to fix it.
Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) says the sewer is theirs but MSD is blaming a private contractor associated with the MoDOT project for paving over the manhole causing the collapse.
After pohone calls from News 4, MSD placed a plate to cover the hole on Tuesday.
MSD says they will have a crew at that site on Wednesday to look for a long-term fix.
