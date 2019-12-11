ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A driver was rescued after a semi-truck overturned on the ramp from Interstate 44/55 to the Poplar Street Bridge early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters freed the driver after the crash happened around 1 a.m.
It’s unknown what the semi-truck was carrying at the time of the crash.
The ramp was closed until around 5 a.m.
No other information as been released.
