WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Metro East Wednesday morning.
The semi-truck overturned on the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 64 to Route 111 in Washington Park before 9:30 a.m. The driver was trapped inside of the truck’s cab and had to be rescued. The driver’s condition has not been disclosed.
The ramp is expected to be closed for several hours. An estimated reopening time has not been released.
