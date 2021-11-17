NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A driver of a pickup was rescued after a train crashed into his truck in North City early Wednesday morning.
Officials said the truck was on the tracks between East Grand and Ferry just north of Interstate 70 when it was struck by a freight train at 1 a.m.
A man was pinned inside and had to be cut out by firefighters after the truck was dragged down the tracks. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
