ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Friends and family of the man hurt in a crash involving a St. Ann police car Tuesday night are asking for clarification about what happened.
John Carlton was driving down Adie on Tuesday night when a St. Ann police car hit him from behind. The squad car hit a utility pole and witnesses say both Carlton and the officer were ejected. Police say the officer was responding to assist with a suspected stolen car call.
News 4 spoke with a friend of Carlton’s who didn’t want to be named, but said he had just dropped his three kids off minutes before the crash.
Carlton’s family said he suffered broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung and had his spleen removed. The officer suffered two broken legs.
“There’s not a lot of details being shared about what exactly happened,” the friend said.
Police say it started when five St. Ann police officers were patrolling for stolen cars. One officer tried pulling the suspect, Antoine Hutti, 27, over, but police say he rammed into a squad car.
A GPS tracker was then deployed onto the car to avoid a chase. At that point, St. Ann police say the officer backed off while other officers came to help.
Police say the officer that crashed into Carlton lost control.
“The cop comes on him so fast, faster than any of us could respond to an officer being behind us,” said the friend.
Carlton’s family and friends said they feel for the officer but are wondering why he was speeding if there was no chase.
“It’s bad all the way around but the questions we have so far haven’t been answered at all,” said the friend.
A gofundme has been created to help Carlton. Click here to donate to the fundraiser.
